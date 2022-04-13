Johnny Depp has been accused with new allegations of s*xual assault against Amber Heard. For the unversed, the $50 million defamation case has begun with several details being unravelled. The Fantastic Beasts actor has sued the Aquaman actress due to an op-ed Heard wrote back in 2018, in which she claimed she was the victim of domestic abuse.

Depp and Heard were married just for 13 months when the actress filed for a divorce and obtained a temporary restraining order against Depp. She has accused him of being abusive during their marriage. However, the actor claimed that these allegations are false.

Now, as reported by Independent, Amber Heard’s lawyers have accused Johnny Depp of s*xual assault as their trial begins. These explosive new allegations were not made public before. In the trial, which is being televised, Heard’s legal team put forth evidence of abuse from Johnny that took many forms.

This led to them making the s*xual assault allegations against the actor. Amber Heard’s lawyer called the incident a “three-day blackout in which [Depp] abused and s*xually assaulted Amber with a liquor bottle.” In response to this, Johnny Depp’s team stated that the actress has never made these accusations before and that she “panicked” when she realised the “seriousness of what she alleged” before.

His lawyers concluded their statement by saying, “In Mr. Depp’s fifty-eight years, not a single woman has ever accused him of violence.” The actor will have to prove that the accusations made by Amber regarding the domestic abuse are false.

Previously, it was reported that Johnny Depp was granted permission to go through Amber Heard’s phone records in the hopes that it will prove she faked injuries he allegedly gave her. Depp had alleged that Heard had doctored photos to make it look as if the actor assaulted her.

