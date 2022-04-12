Out of the 3 Kardashian sisters, Kim Kardashian is quite known for being super-rich, and hard-working and also for her controversial s*x tape with ex-bf Ray J which was leaked back in 2007.

Advertisement

Well, while some say she was a victim and others say she purposely leaked her own s*x tape, it’s undoubted that what brought her immense fame is also one huge nightmare for her. Now, the model/business lady has stumbled upon a nasty situation, where her son 6-year old son, Saint found out about her s*x tape.

Advertisement

Well, it so happens that in the upcoming episode of ‘The Kardashians‘ on Hulu, Kim Kardashian confessed that she called her ex Kanye West in a complete emotional state after her son Saint saw an ad about unreleased footage from her s*x tape with her ex Ray J. The American Socialite explained, that she would have literally ‘died’ inside if her son had understood the meaning behind the ad. The scene is documented in the premiere episode where Saint is shown running to his mother with his iPad showing her a pop-up ad that claimed unseen footage from the s*x tape.

As the video continues, Kim Kardashian is seen talking to the lawyers where she explained then about the ad stating that she will sue over this footage and burn anyone involved in this whole thing, admitting that she can’t go through this again. As per the LA Times, Kim said, “I don’t want it to be copied. I have four kids. I can’t go through this again. This was like 20 years ago. I’m not going to go through this again. I know the right attorneys this time. I know exactly what to do this time… I have all the time, all the money, and all of the resources to burn them all to the ground.”

On the other hand, Kim also stated that she is 99.9% sure that no other such footage of the s*x tape exists in reality. It was later during an interview after the premiere episode that Kim Kardashian opened up about the particular incident and claimed that Saint saw the pop-up ad while playing Roblox on his iPad. As per Kim the message was really inappropriate and hinted about unreleased footage of her s*x tape with Ray J, along with an image of her crying.

Kim Kardashian said, “The last thing I want as a mother is for my past to be brought up 20 years later. It’s real embarrassing s**t. I need to deal with it, and will deal with it.” The episode also showed her calling her ex-husband Kanye West telling him, “I almost died when Saint thought it was funny,” indicating that her son had not understood the meaning of the ad.

For more such amazing updates, make sure to follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian Planning A Child By End Of 2022? At Least Momma Davidson Is Hopeful!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube