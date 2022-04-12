Leonardo DiCaprio found the inspiration for the drug scene in The Wolf of Wall Street through a YouTube video of a drunk man. Actors and actresses can derive inspiration for their characters from anywhere. Be it from their friends, family, strangers, or even animals, it’s quite common for them to use different techniques to dive into their role.

DiCaprio is one of the most notable actors in Hollywood who has performed a range of roles. His work in 2013’s Martin Scorsese directorial garnered him much acclaim. Especially because the actor has never done drugs, which is something his character, Jordan Belfort, does in the movie.

So how did Leonardo DiCaprio perform those scenes in The Wolf of Wall Street so well? Back in 2014, DailyMail reported that the actor revealed the secret while attending the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. He shared how a YouTube video titled ‘Drunkest Guy In The World’ helped him get in character.

The video is from 2009, which shows an intoxicated customer captured in security footage trying to buy beer at a mini-market. “A lot of the research that I did really came from watching this one video on loop,” Leonardo DiCaprio. “It’s called The Drunkest [Guy] in the World. It’s a man trying to get a beer, but his body doesn’t quite [work]. That was a huge inspiration to me,” The Wolf of Wall Street actor added.

“It’s not just the fact that he was sort of elasticated and trying to get [up], it was his motivation that was really intriguing,” Leo continued. “He had one singular goal, one that was to get a beer out of the 7-Eleven, and it took him a half an hour,” he added.

The video must have worked wonders for Leonardo DiCaprio because the scene in question is one of the most memorable ones in The Wolf of Wall Street.

