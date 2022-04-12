Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are back at yet another legal battle. It was last year when the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor lost the libel suit against his ex-wife. The new case is a US defamation trial initiated by JD for $50 million against the Aquaman actress. But before that, remember the Elon Musk extra-marital affair allegations and the response to that? Scroll below for details.

Advertisement

It was back in 2018 when Amber wrote an opinion piece in the Washington Post where she spoke about domestic violence towards women, hinting that her former husband was an abuser. Johnny had filed a defamation suit against it, and Heard had filed a counterclaim in reaction to the same.

Advertisement

But during the last libel trial, Johnny Depp had claimed that Elon Musk used to visit his villa in his absence. There were also pictures of Amber Heard with the Tesla founder that went all viral on social media. But she had denied all the claims and instead called her ex-husband “illogically jealous.”

Amber Heard was asked about Elon Musk visiting Johnny Depp’s penthouse in 2015 in his absence. She, however, claimed that she wasn’t in touch with Musk until 2016. Adding to the same, she claimed that JD was being ‘illogically jealous.’ Her statement also mentioned that she didn’t have any “illicit relationships”.

Mr Justice Nicol, trial’s judge had then even added, “illicit… carries a connotation”. To this, Amber Heard replied, “Not that that matters much, but no.” After she denied knowing Elon Musk, the lawyer read out Amber and his text messages from May 2016.

Meanwhile, Seven jurors and four alternates were picked to hear the $50 million defamation suit.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Britney Spears Announces Pregnancy With Sam Asghari With A Jibe At The Media: “Obviously Won’t Be Going Out As Much Due To The Paps Getting Their Money Shot Of Me”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube