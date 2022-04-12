Kourtney Kardashian reveals that she was the one who made the first move on Travis Barker and found love after being friends for years. The Kar-Jenner clan’s new reality show, The Kardashian, premiered its first episode, and a lot has been revealed in it, including Kourtney and Travis’ relationship.

Advertisement

The two recently tied the knot at a surprise wedding in Las Vegas after attending the 2022 Grammy Awards. The couple were dating each other for a year and took their PDA-filled romance to the next level with a ceremony performed by an Elvis impersonator.

Advertisement

Now, as their new show begins, as per DailyMail, Kourtney Kardashian has opened up about her relationship with Travis Barker. “I was definitely always attracted to Travis. He was taking a long time [to kiss me],” Poosh founder said. She revealed that they met for a movie night but couldn’t wait to make the first movie as Barker was taking time.

“I was like, I don’t have time for this movie marathon. So, I made the first move,” Kourtney Kardashian said. Kourt further added that she and Travis Barker have been friends for years. “Our homes are a block away from each other. He was one of my closest friends for probably eight years,” she said. The oldest Kardashian sister shared that they “used to work out together, all of the time” and did more stuff “on a friend level.”

However, over time, both fell in love, and the rest is history! It’s not just the two who blend well together, but so do their kids. Kourtney has three kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Travis has two kids, Alabama and Landon, from his previous marriage.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s blended family has been spotted spending a lot of quality time on several occasions. This includes the premiere of The Kardashians, trips to beaches, Disneyland, skiing trips, and many more.

Must Read: Marvel VS DC Fight Gets Nastier On Twitter, Zack Snyder Fans Started The Trolling But Avengers’ Fans Demolished Them All!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube