Neither does Selena Gomez have time for her body shamers and nor does she care about her weight. Gomez has been vocal about several personal things like her mental health and her struggle with it in the past. Recently, the singer opened up about how staying away from social media helped her transform her life.

Advertisement

Selena said that she has been off the internet for years now which has completely changed her life. She feels happier, more present, and connected to people. However, being as famous as she is, the singer has been criticised by people over things like alcohol and now over her looks.

Advertisement

But Selena Gomez doesn’t care. She has called out all those who feel the need to criticise her appearance. Taking to her TikTok, the Taki Taki singer said, “So I be trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box, and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings, and a spicy chicken sandwich.”

“But honestly, I don’t care about my weight because people b*tch about it anyway,” Selena Gomez continued, “‘You’re too small,’ ‘you’re too big,’ ‘that doesn’t fit.’ ‘Meh meh meh meh,'” she added. The singer further said, “B*tch, I am perfect the way I am. Moral of the story? Bye.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fan Account (@selenagomezecu2.0)

The Only Murders in the Building actress has previously explained that her health issues cause ‘weight fluctuations.’ For the unversed, Gomez underwent a kidney transplant in September 2017 owing to lupus problems.

Selena Gomez previously spoke of how the change in her weight bothered her and noticed that people started to ‘attack’ her for that. Back then, she revealed that the body shamers got to her big time and messed her up. But even then, Gomez remained strong and slammed all the haters. More power to her!

Must Read: Britney Spears Announces Pregnancy With Sam Asghari With A Jibe At The Media: “Obviously Won’t Be Going Out As Much Due To The Paps Getting Their Money Shot Of Me”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube