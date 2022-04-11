The Kardashians are back with a huge bang, after being off-air for a while, this time they have returned on Hulu, and on April 7th had the premiere for their new season after the return. However, while all the Kardashian members were present with their better half, during the premiere, it was noticed that Travis Scott was missing from beau Kylie Jenner’s side.

Advertisement

Kylie and Travis who have been head over heels for each other, share two kids, a girl named Stormi Webster, and the recently-born baby boy (new name still not revealed). Both the love birds never fail to express their love for each other out in public. However, Kylie’s sweetheart wasn’t present for the big day. Read on to know the reason for this!

Advertisement

As per media outlet HollywoodLife, rapper Travis Scott revealed that he believed it was best if did not arrive for the premiere of Hulu’s ‘The Kardashians’ alongside Kylie Jenner. As per an insider “Travis thought that if he was at the premiere, he would have taken away from what the night was meant to be. He has a lot of things to deal with and if he was out at a premiere having a fun time, he knows exactly how that would look like.”

It is to be noted that Travis Scott has kept a low profile ever since the Astroworld music festival tragedy in November 2021, which caused the deaths of 10 people and many injured. The insider also said, “He is not interested in playing that game. He is interested in being in a place where everything goes smoothly and him not being there is what needed to happen.”

That was undoubtedly quite considered of Travis, don’t you think so? Share your thoughts on the same below in the comments section.

For more such amazing updates make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Kim Kardashian’s Ex Ray J To Release Another S*x Tape To Mint Millions? Reality Star Gathers A Legal Team!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube