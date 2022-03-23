Remember when Kylie Jenner was reportedly just $100 million shy of being the youngest billionaire? Her fans had started a GoFundMe page to actually help the already enormously wealthy celebrity. Jenner comes from a family of millionaires, including Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, and one new billionaire, Kim Kardashian.

While Kylie was poised to be the first billionaire in her family, it was later, after selling stocks of her company Kylie Cosmetics, that the makeup mogul allegedly lied about how big the business was. As of now, her net worth is reportedly $900 million (That’s not any less either).

When Kylie Jenner was declared to be on her way to becoming the youngest “self-made” billionaire, several people expressed their outrage. However, some decided to help the KUWTK star to cover the gap that was left to touch the milestone. Back in 2018, Business Insider reported that a GoFundMe page was started by fans with the intention of raising $100 million that would give Jenner the billionaire status.

“I don’t want to live in a world where Kylie Jenner doesn’t have a billion dollars. We must raise 100 million dollars to help her get to a billion, please spread the word, this is extremely important,” the description of the page read as per the report. The campaign is now taken down from the site. What is actually crazy is that several people did donate it, between the sums of $5 to $100.

The reality TV star is still a millionaire, but who knows, maybe in the next few years, her net worth increases to a billion dollars. Meanwhile, as Jenner reinvents her Kylie Cosmetics company, her personal life has changed a lot too.

Kylie Jenner is now a mother of two after giving birth to her son with Travis Scott last month. Though they named him ‘Wolf’, she announced that they have decided to change his name. Read more about that on Koimoi!

