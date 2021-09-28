Advertisement

Khloe Kardashian misses filming the famous reality show with her family of billionaires for a practical reason. The show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which focuses on covering the lives of the popular Kardashian-Jenner clan, aired its first episode in 2007. Khloe and her sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, along with her mother Kriss Jenner, brother Rob Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner, appeared on the show, which ran for 20 years.

The final season of KUWTK premiered in March this year, and as the show has ended, the whole family and the fans have gotten emotional to bid adieu to it. While asking one thing that Khloe would about the show, the Good American owner responded with an answer that we can all understand.

Advertisement

Khloe Kardashian is known to be brutally honest, as seen over the years on her family show. While appearing on The Late Late Show With James Corden, Khloe shared, “Since 2007, we haven’t gone six weeks without filming. So, this six months without filming is the longest I’ve ever had.”