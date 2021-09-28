Advertisement
Khloe Kardashian misses filming the famous reality show with her family of billionaires for a practical reason. The show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which focuses on covering the lives of the popular Kardashian-Jenner clan, aired its first episode in 2007. Khloe and her sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, along with her mother Kriss Jenner, brother Rob Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner, appeared on the show, which ran for 20 years.
The final season of KUWTK premiered in March this year, and as the show has ended, the whole family and the fans have gotten emotional to bid adieu to it. While asking one thing that Khloe would about the show, the Good American owner responded with an answer that we can all understand.
Khloe Kardashian is known to be brutally honest, as seen over the years on her family show. While appearing on The Late Late Show With James Corden, Khloe shared, “Since 2007, we haven’t gone six weeks without filming. So, this six months without filming is the longest I’ve ever had.”
“And it was weird at first, but actually nice for a minute because we got to remember, ‘Ok, I’m not mic’d all the time. I don’t have to be in full hair and makeup all day long.’ It was nice, but now that we’re back and going, I miss it,” Khloe Kardashian added. “Even though we live next to each other and we’re all weirdly obsessed with one another, there’s nothing like being paid to be with one another,” Khloe, sister of two billionaires, added.
“Shout out to Kris Jenner,” she said while looking at her mom, who is also her manager, who was watching nearby in the audience. Even though the show has ended, it is still hard to keep up with the Kardashians as there is a lot going on.
Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her second kid with rapper Travis Scott, while Kim Kardashian is amid divorce with her husband Kanye West, who just released his new album Donda. Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian, who also shared being banned from Met Gala, which her sisters attended, is busy spending time with her daughter True Thompson and niece Chicago West.
