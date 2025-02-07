Kourtney Kardashian hit pause on filming The Kardashians — and no, it wasn’t for a wardrobe change. The reality star made the crew wait while she and husband Travis Barker snuck off for a 20-minute quickie, setting what she later called a new record time.

In the season three premiere, which dropped on May 25, Kourtney revealed to Khloé Kardashian that she was ovulating. And she wasn’t about to waste the opportunity. “If you give us five minutes to go do something really fast…” she teased. Khloé wasn’t convinced. “Are you really ovulating?” she asked. Kourtney’s answer was firm. “Yes, I am.”

Determined to make it snappy, Kourtney even started a timer. “Well, let’s see if it takes five minutes.” Spoiler alert: it didn’t. When she finally returned, Khloé made her guess the time on the stopwatch. Turns out, their so-called quickie lasted a full 20 minutes. “Probably from having your 20-minute sex session downstairs,” Khloé later teased when Kourtney complained, “I’m so tired.”

Kourtney didn’t stop there. “Well, we had one this morning for an hour and a half, and I had one last night and the day before.” Khloé was stunned. “How do you have sex for an hour and a half?” Kourtney’s answer was simple. “You know, we’re just living our best lives.”

The couple tied the knot last year and had been trying for a baby. After months of IVF, they decided to stop treatment and let nature take its course. “All the things that came with IVF took a toll on me physically. My health is still impacted because it’s hormones. And also mentally, it took a toll.”

Rather than stress, Kourtney shifted focus. “We would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us.” For now, they’re embracing life as it comes. “I think being happy is most important, as well as being a good parent to my kids. We are just embracing that whatever is meant to be will be.”

Both Kourtney and Travis are already parents. She shares Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, with Scott Disick. From his previous marriage, Travis has Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17.

With their baby plans in fate’s hands, Kourtney and Travis seem to be making the most of their time together—whether that means long sessions or record-breaking quickies. And if that means keeping the Kardashians crew waiting, so be it.

