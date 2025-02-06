The drama on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been plenty, from Kyle Richards and her separation from Mauricio Umasnky to Dorit Kemsely and her split from PK. Not to mention the homemakers and their feuds and arguments amidst the changing dynamics of reality television shows.

The currently airing 14th season has seen many shocking moments, including Kyle walking out after being targeted by the rest of the cast. Off late, Garcelle Beauvais has been adamant in poking Kyle, and Kyle has recently addressed a comment about her, and here’s what she said.

Kyle Richards Responds To Garcelle Beauvais Saying It Was Time For Her To Leave RHOBH

During her latest appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Kyle was asked by a fan what she had to say to Garcelle for claiming it was time for her to leave The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The reality star replied, “I don’t think Garcelle realizes how much I have shared over these 14 years of my life on the show,” referring to her being a part of all seasons.

“Between my having two siblings on the show and what I’m going through with my separation,” she added, pointing towards the show’s glimpse into all her interpersonal relationships and moments over decades. “Even having that conversation, which was very painful with my children last year,” Kyle, who is an OG housewife, elucidated her point.

She then continued, “I’ve shared so much, and I guess she wanted one specific answer that she wasn’t getting. Some of these people don’t show their kids on the show.” Garcelle’s teenager, Jax, does not appear on the show, but his twin brother, Jaid, has been featured on RHOBH.

Kyle expressed, “You know, we don’t see a lot of people’s kids, or they don’t want to talk about certain things, and I respected that.” The 56-year-old concluded, “So I, you know, I’m getting used to the jabs at this point of the season.” For the unversed, Garcelle commented on a January 2025 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show.

Garcelle Beauvais’s On Why Kyle Richards Should Leave RHOBH

She sat with Sutton Stracke and Jennifer Tilly and discussed how Kyle has been reluctant to share some aspects of her life. “Even before I joined the group, I knew Kyle to be the one to open up and share,” she added, “She’s been on the show for 14 seasons, and she’s shared much of her life. A lot of her life.” She then pointed out, “But if you no longer want to show a certain part, then you gotta leave,” which the fans quickly noticed.

