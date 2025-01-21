Kourtney Kardashian has expressed concerns that her sister Kim might be “sabotaging” her, possibly seeking revenge, as tensions rise in the trailer for the upcoming season of their reality show.

Kim Kardashian’s New Skims Collaboration and Kourtney’s Role

In the sneak peek, Kim discusses a new collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana for her clothing line, Skims, and suggests involving Kourtney in the campaign.

However, Kourtney, who is also featured in the trailer, voices her suspicions, remarking that Kim’s motives might not be as innocent as they seem, questioning whether her sister is trying to get back at her.

“I think Kim is sabotaging me,” the mother-of-four said. “I have hair like Shirley Temple and she has bombshell hair. Is that why she brought me here, to get revenge?”

Kim Kardashian’s Secret Romance

The drama unfolds as Kim Kardashian also teases a mysterious new romance, admitting to “fully lying” about her relationship status.

“I had the intention of staying single. I was fully lying to you guys,” Kim said. “Me not dating and not wanting love and attention? I don’t think you know me.”

She hints that the relationship is serious, even going so far as to discuss remodeling her home for her new partner. Meanwhile, their mother, Kris Jenner, can’t help but remark on the budding romance, acknowledging Kim’s apparent feelings for this new man.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Kourtney Kardashian Faces Backlash Over Instagram Posts

Amidst the family drama, Kourtney found herself facing criticism after sharing a prayer for those affected by the California wildfires on her Instagram.

While the sentiment was positive, many fans on social media accused Kourtney of being “tone-deaf” and suggested that her privileged status should inspire more tangible contributions, rather than just prayers.

This comes on the heels of previous criticism related to her water usage during the 2022 drought.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Was Austin Butler More Invested In His Career Than In His Relationship With Kaia Gerber, Which Led To Their Breakup?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News