Since Kim Kardashian’s divorce from Kanye West, several reports of her dating life have surfaced online. From being linked to Odell Beckham Jr. to a recent rumor alleging that she is dating a real estate investor. Meanwhile, Kim has been enjoying her single phase and is not rushing to get into anything serious, considering how her previous few relationships ended.

The reality star has been quite busy working on her acting projects, her successful shapewear line Skims, and enjoying time with her family, friends, and loved ones, including her sisters and kids. According to a recent report, Kim is open to casual dating and is interviewing potential candidates for the same. Here’s what we know about the American Horror Story star’s alleged plan.

Is Kim Kardashian Ready To Find A New Partner?

According to Life & Style, Kim is open to a future relationship but is in no hurry to do so. The 44-year-old is just enjoying herself and her single phase. “This is the longest she’s ever been single in her adult life, and it’s been a great learning experience for her,” a source told the portal.

Now that she is not busy in a relationship, Kim has had the chance to get to know herself on a deeper level. The break has allowed her to “zero in on what makes her happy.” She does not want to chase anyone or anything and is happy and patient with how things are. “Being able to find happiness without a man has been so empowering,” the source said.

After this experience of enjoying life and putting herself first, “she’s coming at dating with a very different attitude.” Earlier, the Kardashians star used to be afraid of being alone and without a significant other, but now she has come to terms with it, “which has given her strength and confidence.” The insider stated, “She doesn’t need a man in her life,” but if she finds anyone who “checks all the boxes and adds to her life,” then she is not against it.

But that won’t be easy either because the partner in question would reportedly have to prove himself over a long period of time “before they get to that next level.” Kim Kardashian is testing and scoping out potential guys she could be interested in, and she reportedly calls it “interviewing” a few candidates.

“She isn’t ready to debut anyone as her official boyfriend yet, that has to be earned,” the source alleged and added that her single phase has made her very empowered and independent. They claimed, “It’s a lot easier for her to be more discerning, versus before, when she felt like her happiness was contingent on being in a relationship.” Now, she doesn’t feel any pressure.

As a result, dating has become a lot more fun for Kim. Meanwhile, the next season of the Kar-Jenner family’s reality series, The Kardashians, is slated for release in February. A teaser of the same was recently unveiled.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: How Did Timothée Chalamet React To Sexual Assault Allegations Against Armie Hammer?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News