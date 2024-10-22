It looks like American Horror Story might have more tricks than we thought. While it’s famous for serving season-specific scares, creator Ryan Murphy has been steadily weaving a web of hidden connections across its twisted universe. From subtle Easter eggs to full-blown character crossovers, it’s clear that the AHS saga isn’t as standalone as it seems.

For example, the chilling showdown in Apocalypse revealed that Murder House and Coven were more connected than we thought, especially when Michael Langdon, the Antichrist, tied these narratives into one apocalyptic bow. And let’s not forget how Freak Show and Asylum crossed paths through characters like Pepper, adding a layer of tragic complexity to her story.

Even the infamous Hotel Cortez from Hotel played a more significant role than just being a haunted hotspot—it became a grim nexus point in Apocalypse. Then there’s the eerie continuity of Lana Winters, the journalist who keeps popping up across different timelines, reminding us that her story’s far from over.

The connections don’t end there. We got twisted callbacks like Dr. Arthur Arden’s sinister backstory linking Asylum to Freak Show or how the Mott family’s madness spread from Freak Show to Roanoke. And who could forget Twisty the Clown’s legacy turning up in comic books during Cult?

American Horror Story might be an anthology, but it’s clear Ryan Murphy’s got a master plan—a creepy, interconnected universe that teases us with clues from season to season. With season 13 on the way, let’s hope for even more mind-bending crossovers that bring the AHS universe full circle.

Keep those theories coming because it seems like this twisted tale is far from over!

Follow Koimoi for more Bollywood and Hollywood updates.

Must Read: Smile 2: Does The Horror Flick Have A Post Credit Scene? Here’s All We Know!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News