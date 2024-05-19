The 12th edition of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s popular anthology series debuted on September 20, 2023. It ran for five episodes before being placed on hold due to delays caused by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

The season, which followed Emma Roberts‘ character, rising actress Anna Victoria Alcott, through her turbulent pregnancy and stalking by an enigmatic cult, resumed in April 2024 with the release of the last four episodes.

While the infamous show is known for causing many mishaps, this time, the absence of resolution in the April 24th season finale left fans with a bad taste, eventually leading to one of the worst episode ratings ever.

What happened in the American Horror Story Season 12 Finale?

Kim Kardashian’s character Siobhan Corbyn was revealed to have been the diabolical genius behind the cult that planned Anna’s downfall in Season 12, episode 9, “The Auteur.” After Anna gives birth to her demonic child, Siobhan invites her to join her matriarchal apocalyptic cult. Still, Anna refuses and, with the aid of Adeline, the ghost of Dex’s late wife, defeats her. The main problem with American Horror Story: Delicate wasn’t that the conclusion was abnormally brief; instead, these ridiculous events all happened in an absurdly short time. The catastrophe “The Auteur” caused American Horror Story to receive its lowest-ever IMDb rating.

Why did the American Horror Story Season 12 Finale receive bad ratings?

“The Auteur,” at a mere rating of 3.3, is undoubtedly the most despised episode of American Horror Story ever. This failure accounted for Several factors combined—including a messy, rushed storyline, an ambiguous resolution, a mediocre final conflict, a ton of utterly pointless narrative twists, and several unresolved subplots.

Given the genuine response from viewers after the finale, American Horror Story: Delicate had a lot going for it. However, the season ultimately promised too much and provided too little. It appears that Season 12 of the well-liked anthology series will be categorized among the weaker seasons due to its erratic pacing and dull finale.

