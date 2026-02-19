Scream 7 is set to release in cinemas on February 27, 2026. Over the years, the Scream franchise hasn’t just redefined slasher cinema; it has also brought together an impressive roster of talent, delivering unforgettable moments that make these movies some of the most iconic horror thrillers of all time.

As anticipation builds for the latest edition of the Scream series, here’s a look back at some of the standout celebrities who delivered memorable performances for the franchise that have remained etched in fans​’ memories.

Drew Barrymore

​Drew Barrymore’s appearance in Scream (1996) became instantly legendary. Her shocking fate in the opening sequence was a bold, creative move that shattered horror conventions and announced that Scream was unlike anything audiences had seen before.

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Appearing in Scream 2 (1997), the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star’s cameo was a clever meta-casting moment that delighted horror fans. She played Cici Cooper in the movie, becoming one of Ghostface’s earliest victims. Reports suggest she has expressed interest in reprising her role in the franchise, despite being killed in the 1997 film.

Portia de Rossi

Portia de Rossi also featured in Scream 2, adding to the film’s memorable ensemble with a brief but notable appearance. The Australian-American actress played Murphy in the 1997 movie.

Emma Roberts

In Scream 4, Emma Roberts delivered a chilling performance, blending charm with menace and proving just how dark the franchise can go. The We’re the Millers star played Jill Roberts in the 2011 film, who is the cousin of Sidney Prescott.

In the movie, she tries to copy the previous murders in an attempt to kill Sidney. Despite dying in the film, Roberts remains a popular ‘Scream Queen’ for fans

Jenna Ortega

Before becoming a pop​ culture phenomenon, Jena Ortega made a strong impression in Scream (2022), helping usher the franchise confidently into a new era. She was featured in the film as a survivor named Tara Carpenter. Ortega returned for Scream VI (2023) but opted out of Scream 7.

From shocking twists to iconic performances, the Scream franchise has always known how to keep audiences guessing. With Scream 7 on the horizon, the legacy of Ghostface is only getting sharper.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: The Housemaid Box Office: Surpasses The Global Total & Now Nears The Domestic Earnings Of An Iconic Steven Spielberg-Tom Cruise Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News