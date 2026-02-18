Lucasfilm is back with another Star Wars movie this year. The trailer of The Mandalorian and Grogu has been released, and it looks like the ace franchise is ready for some epic storytelling. The scale presented in the trailer is bound to impress fans.

The movie will focus on Din Djarin’s storied adventures, where he encounters dangerous beings and a persistent onslaught of troubles. However, Grogu’s presence helps him mitigate all the woes of being the Mandalorian.

Pedro Pascal To Star As The Mandalorian In New Star Wars Movie

The new trailer reveals Pedro Pascal as the Mandalorian, Din Djarin. His chemistry with Grogu is set to accompany us through the whole narrative. The two go on dangerous adventures to protect the interests of the New Republic.

The trailer also reveals that the film will be full of action and adventure. The fighting scenes in the clip will reel in many live-action combat fans.

The Mandalorian And Grogu Plot & Cast

The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu.

Directed by Jon Favreau, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu also stars Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White. The film is produced by Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce, with Ludwig Göransson composing the music.

Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, an all-new Star Wars adventure filmed for IMAX, will hit theatres on May 22, 2026.

