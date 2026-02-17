Gore Verbinski, the filmmaker behind several popular titles such as Mouse Hunt (1997), Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts-starrer The Mexican (2001), and the supernatural horror film The Ring (2002), is back with his latest directorial venture: Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die. The sci-fi adventure comedy hit the big screen on February 13, 2025. But in doing so, it faced stiff competition from a diverse slate of releases, including Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi’s steamy romance Wuthering Heights, Chris Hemsworth’s crime thriller Crime 101, and Disney’s animated sports comedy GOAT.

Despite earning a strong 84% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, the Sam Rockwell starrer lagged behind the above-mentioned titles during its opening weekend in North America. While Wuthering Heights led with $32.8 million, followed by GOAT’s $27.2 million and Crime 101’s $14.2 million, Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die opened to a modest $3.6 million over the February 13-15 period. It witnessed a 37.7% drop on Sunday. The film’s current box office total stands at $4.2 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

As the film continues its theatrical run, here’s a look at its reported budget, the worldwide gross it needs to break even at the box office, and the realistic chances of hitting that crucial milestone. Let’s break down the numbers.

Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die – Budget & Break-Even (Estimated)

The film was made on an estimated production budget of $20 million. So, it needs to earn around $50 million to break even at the box office, based on the commonly cited 2.5x multiplier rule. As of now, Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die is roughly $45.8 million short of achieving that key box office milestone.

What Are the Odds Of Break-Even?

At its current pace, the path to breaking even and entering the theatrical profit zone appears to be challenging. A $3.6 million domestic opening is on the modest side for a wide release, amid strong competition from multiple high-profile titles. Even with positive critical reception and word of mouth, the film would need strong legs domestically and solid support from international markets to reach $50 million. Unless Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die sees meaningful growth in the coming weeks, the box office break-even target looks challenging, though not entirely out of reach.

What’s Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die All About?

Directed by Gore Verbinski, the story centers on a mysterious traveler from the future, played by Sam Rockwell, who suddenly appears at a Los Angeles diner and must bring together a group of frustrated strangers for a one-night mission to stop a rogue artificial intelligence from wiping out humanity.

Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die – Official Trailer

