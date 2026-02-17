The 2026 Valentine’s Day three-day weekend turned out to be a strong one for original films domestically, and Sam Raimi’s survival horror movie Send Help also secured a spot among the top five releases during the period. The critically acclaimed title earned an impressive $8.8 million over the Feb. 13-15 weekend, finishing behind Crime 101 ($14.2 million), GOAT ($27.2 million), and Wuthering Heights ($32.8 million). On Monday, Send Help added another $1.6 million, reflecting a 33.3% drop from Sunday to Monday, and pushing its domestic total to $49.3 million.

Send Help Box Office Performance So Far & 2026 Rank

Boosted by $24.2 million from overseas markets, the Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien starrer has now reached $73.5 million worldwide. This currently makes it the second-highest-grossing film of 2026, after being overtaken by the steamy romantic drama Wuthering Heights, which has earned $83 million globally, according to Box Office Mojo’s annual chart. In the coming days, Sony’s animated feature GOAT, which is showing strong box office momentum, could also surpass it.

As Send Help continues its theatrical run, it is also inching closer to the worldwide total of a widely acclaimed, Oscar-winning period drama led by Daniel Day-Lewis. The film in question is There Will Be Blood (2007), and here’s how much more Send Help needs to earn to surpass it at the global box office.

Send Help vs. There Will Be Blood – Box Office Comparison

Let’s take a closer look at how the two films stack up at the domestic and global box office, based on Box Office Mojo data:

Send Help – Box Office Summary

North America: $49.3 million

International: $24.2 million

Worldwide: $73.5 million

There Will Be Blood – Box Office Summary

North America: $40.2 million

International: $36.2 million

Worldwide: $76.4 million

As the above numbers suggest, Sam Raimi’s latest directorial effort is currently trailing the Daniel Day-Lewis-led Academy Award winner by roughly $2.9 million worldwide. Interestingly, Send Help has already outperformed There Will Be Blood in North America by a comfortable margin, thanks to its stronger mainstream appeal and wider commercial reach. However, Paul Thomas Anderson’s period drama continues to lead internationally.

Given its ongoing theatrical momentum and positive word of mouth, Send Help appears well-positioned to close this modest gap in the coming days. If the film continues to post steady weekday holds, it may surpass There Will Be Blood globally before the end of this week. The final box-office verdict should become clearer as it continues its theatrical run.

More About Send Help – Story & Cast

The film features a high-concept survival story centered on Linda (Rachel McAdams), an underappreciated employee, and Bradley (Dylan O’Brien), her difficult boss. Their lives take a dramatic turn when they become the only survivors of a plane crash and find themselves stranded on a desolate island. Now, the two must set aside their differences and work together to survive in these harsh conditions.

Send Help – Official Trailer

