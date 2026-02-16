The 2026 Hollywood theatrical slate is shaping up to be one of the most exciting in recent years. From eagerly anticipated MCU and DCU superhero entries like Avengers: Doomsday and Supergirl to ambitious new films from veteran filmmakers such as Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day and Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, the year promises an interesting mix of visual spectacle, emotional storytelling, and serious box-office firepower.

Among the most anticipated titles is the Ryan Gosling-led sci-fi drama Project Hail Mary, set for a theatrical release on March 20, 2026. Early box office projections are already pointing toward a potential blockbuster status. Read on to find out what the early numbers suggest and whether it has a realistic shot at surpassing Ridley Scott’s 2015 hit The Martian, which was also based on a novel by Andy Weir.

Project Hail Mary – Early Box Office Projection

According to a recent report by Box Office Pro, the Amazon MGM sci-fi film is currently tracking for a strong domestic opening weekend in the $60 to 70 million range, potentially the first $50 million+ opener of 2026. For context, Ridley Scott’s The Martian, which starred Matt Damon, debuted with $54.3 million domestically and went on to show impressive week-to-week holds. The 2015 release ultimately finished with $228.4 million in North America and a strong $630.6 million worldwide.

Will Project Hail Mary Outgross The Martian Domestically?

If we apply The Martian’s domestic multiplier of roughly 4.2 times its opening weekend to the current projections for Project Hail Mary, the Ryan Gosling-led sci-fi film could finish somewhere in the $252 million to $294 million range in North America, suggesting a potential blockbuster performance. That would put it on track to potentially outgross The Martian domestically.

However, the upcoming film’s ultimate box office trajectory will depend heavily on critical reception, audience word of mouth, and how strongly it holds against its competition, particularly The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which is set to arrive in theaters on April 1, 2026, within two weeks of Project Hail Mary’s theatrical release.

What’s Project Hail Mary All About?

Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the film follows Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling), a schoolteacher who wakes up alone aboard an interstellar spacecraft with no memory of how he got there. As his memories gradually return, he discovers he has been sent on a high-stakes mission to stop a mysterious phenomenon that is draining the Sun’s energy and threatening life on Earth.

Project Hail Mary – Official Trailer

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

