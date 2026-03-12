Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 is spitting fire in the advance booking stage, indicating a storm at the worldwide box office. With the first installment doing historic business and enjoying extraordinary word of mouth, expectations are sky high for the sequel, and so far, the hype has been excellent. Irrespective of word of mouth, the film will fetch mind-blowing numbers initially, and if the audience feedback matches the level of the predecessor, the sky will be the limit.

The Dhurandhar sequel is scheduled to release in theaters on March 19, with paid previews on March 18. Since the first installment grossed over 1300 crore globally, the trade is expecting 1500-2000 crore business from the sequel, which is possible considering the ground-level buzz. Even if it does a business of 1000 crore, it’ll still be special for Ranveer, helping him join the league of Shah Rukh Khan.

Ranveer Singh is likely to join the league of Shah Rukh Khan

Till now, Shah Rukh Khan is the only Indian star to deliver two consecutive 1000 crore grossers at the worldwide box office. He achieved the feat in 2023, with Pathaan and Jawan comfortably grossing over 1000 crore. Now, Ranveer Singh is likely to join Shah Rukh Khan by delivering the second consecutive 1000 crore grosser with Dhurandhar 2.

Dhurandhar 2 is set for a historic start globally

Not just India, but Dhurandhar 2 is also enjoying a roaring pre-sales response overseas. In North America (USA and Canada), the film is set to make a historic start for a Bollywood film, pushing its potential to score well over 150 crore gross worldwide. Domestically, the 100 crore net opening seems locked, which equals over 115 crore gross. It’ll be interesting to see how close the magnum opus gets to the 200 crore mark.

More about the film

The Dhurandhar sequel is directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande, and Lokesh Dhar under the banner of Jio Studios and B62 Studios. It also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in key roles. It will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Jana Nayagan Box Office: Can Thalapathy Vijay Conclude His Acting Career With A Massive 2000 Crore Milestone Post-COVID?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News