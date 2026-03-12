Initially scheduled to release on January 9, Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan has been postponed indefinitely. It is still stuck with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), and there’s no clarity about the film’s release date. Amid this, the latest reports state that the Kollywood magnum opus might release in theaters in May. Whenever it arrives in theaters, it has a chance to conclude Vijay’s cinematic journey by helping him secure a major post-COVID milestone at the worldwide box office.

Thalapathy Vijay has crossed 1500 crore globally with his post-COVID releases!

Vijay’s post-COVID innings started with Beast. Although it underperformed, it amassed 218.69 crore gross globally. It was followed by Varisu. Despite mixed reviews, Varisu earned 299.2 crore gross. His third post-COVID release was Leo. Backed by solid buzz, it raked in a whopping 606.42 crore gross, becoming the actor’s highest-grossing film of all time. His last release was The Greatest Of All Time, which amassed 458.44 crore gross.

Overall, Thalapathy Vijay’s post-COVID releases have made a cumulative sum of 1582.75 crore gross at the worldwide box office. So, he needs 417.25 crore more to reach the 2000 crore milestone, which is achievable with Jana Nayagan.

Jana Nayagan is chasing a major milestone for Vijay

Jana Nayagan is supposedly Vijay’s final film as he’ll focus on full-time politics from now onwards. As a result, fans are emotional about the upcoming biggie, and there’s strong buzz on the ground. Before the CBFC drama, the film had received tremendous response in overseas pre-sales, indicating a superb start. Considering the hype, it has the potential to be one of the highest-grossing Tamil films of all time.

Even with decent word of mouth, Jana Nayagan would be able to cross the 400 crore mark globally. So, Thalapathy Vijay has a strong chance of achieving a cumulative gross of 2000 crore with his final film in the post-COVID era.

Take a look at Thalapathy Vijay’s films’ global box office run post-COVID:

Beast – 218.69 crore

Varisu – 299.2 crore

Leo – 606.42 crore

The Greatest Of All Time – 458.44 crore

Total – 1582.75 crore

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Thaai Kizhavi Box Office Collection Day 13: Needs Less Than 12 Crore To Become Kollywood’s Top Grosser Of 2026 In India

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News