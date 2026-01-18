Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan was supposed to break box office records during the Pongal festive season, but it was unfortunately postponed indefinitely. The upcoming Kollywood magnum opus is yet to get clearance from the censor board, and there’s no clarity on when it will hit theaters. One thing is for sure: whenever the film arrives in theaters, it will wreak havoc, but before that, it has already created an impact on the online movie ticket booking platform, BookMyShow.

The upcoming biggie is Vijay’s last film and is carrying solid buzz on the ground, especially in Tamil Nadu. Fans are charged up to celebrate the film on the big screen, and trade experts are hoping to see some big Kollywood records broken at the Indian box office and globally. But before the film creates ripples at the box office, it has reached a big milestone on BookMyShow.

With Jana Nayagan, Thalapathy Vijay makes history on BookMyShow!

Backed by strong hype, Jana Nayagan has reached 1 million interests on BookMyShow. Yes, you read that right! The magnum opus has already hit 1 million interests, helping Thalapathy Vijay make history. To date, five Kollywood films have reached 1 million interests on BookMyShow, and Vijay is the only Tamil actor to have two films achieve this feat.

16th film to reach 1 million interests on BookMyShow

In the 1 million interests club on BookMyShow, Vikram, Valimai, Leo, Coolie, and Jana Nayagan have made their place from Kollywood. And as we can see, Thalapathy Vijay has two films on the list: Leo and his upcoming Kollywood magnum opus. Overall, it is the sixteenth film to reach 1 million interests on BookMyShow.

Take a look at the 1 million interests club on BookMyShow (highest to lowest):

Vikram – 2.3 million

Valimai – 2.2 million

KGF Chapter 2 – 2.1 million

Pushpa 2 – 2 million

Salaar – 1.8 million

RRR – 1.7 million

Avengers: Endgame – 1.57 million

Baahubali 2 – 1.5 million

Leo – 1.4 million

Avatar: Fire and Ash – 1.4 million

Coolie – 1.26 million

Kalki 2898 AD – 1.2 million

War 2 – 1.2 million

Adipurush – 1.1 million

Jana Nayagan – 1 million+

Demon Slayer – 1 million

