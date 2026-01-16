After the roaring success of Puspa 2 in 2024, Allu Arjun has been quietly preparing for his next untitled film AA 23 with director Atlee. Deepika Padukone is reportedly joining him. On January 14, 2025, the actor released a trailer for yet another untitled film, joining hands with Lokesh Kanagaraj, the director known for hits like Coolie, Kaithi, and Leo, among others.

Allu Arjun Shares A Dynamic Announcement Video For AA 23

Allu Arjun shared the announcement video for his next film AA 23 with the caption “I SAY 23/Goin on a spree/Low-Key G/Locked in mentally/That’s a guarantee !” quoting the song from the video. Joining hands with this new actor-director duo is Anirudh Ravichander as the music producer for the film. This is Lokesh Kanagraj’s seventh film.

This 51-second video features a vibrant color palette of red, yellow, and orange, with shades of black. An eagle soars over a vast land, as Allu Arjun’s signature initials AA begin to take shape, streaked with bright and fiery flames. A male figure enters the scene, dressed in long pants and boots. He has handcuffs on his hand as well. The video cuts to a close-up shot of Allu Arjun’s eyes and changes to that of a man on a horse, standing atop a cliff. The following shots include a series of montages of wild animals roaming free in a forest, highlighting the intensity of the film.

This announcement video, which was released across all social media platforms, has garnered millions of views within 24 hours. The numbers at the time of this writing are: Instagram alone boasts 1.6 million likes, 26.3k comments, and a massive view count hovering around the 20 million mark as of now. YouTube, on the other hand, has 192K likes, over 7,900 comments, and 3.1 million views. X (formerly Twitter) has 8.4k reposts, with over 800 comments and 1.9 million views (as last witnessed).

More About AA 23

The movie is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. A release date for AA 23 has not been announced yet. The plot and additional cast for the film also remain under wraps. As this marks the first time that Allu Arjun is collaborating with Lokesh Kanagaraj and Anirudh Ravichander, the excitement and curiosity for the film are quite high. The movie is expected to go on floors sometime this year.

