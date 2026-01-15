Nikhil Siddhartha, who rose to wider fame with Karthikeya, is gearing up for his next big project, Swayambhu. The film, a historical action drama, is among the most awaited releases of 2026. It stars Samyuktha and Nabha Natesh alongside Nikhil in key roles.

Not long ago, the makers announced the completion of the film with a special video titled Rise of Swayambhu. The behind-the-scenes clip offered a peek into the film’s scale, sets, and intense action, and it was warmly received by fans.

Swayambhu Makers Share Teaser Update Extending Festive Greetings

As the festive season arrived, the team took to social media to wish fans on the occasion of Pongal and Makar Sankranti. Along with the greetings, they shared a powerful new poster featuring Nikhil Siddhartha in a striking new look. The actor appears with longer hair, a thick moustache, and a full beard, hinting at the film’s intense and historical setting.

Adding to the excitement, the makers also dropped a major update, revealing that an epic teaser is coming very soon, further amping up anticipation for the film. Sharing the post, they wrote, “This festival, let us all harvest hope, valor, and joy in our lives. Team #Swayambhu wishes everyone a very Happy Sankranti / Pongal. An Epic Teaser is coming very soon. ICYM the ‘Rise of Swayambhu.’”

Swayambhu Crew & Release Details

Swayambhu brings together some of the industry’s finest talents. The film is directed by Bharat Krishnamachari, with music composed by Ravi Basrur, known for his work in KGF and Salaar. Cinematography is handled by KK Senthil Kumar, famous for Baahubali and RRR, while editing is done by Tammiraju. With nearly 170 days of filming, the project stands out as one of the most ambitious ventures in recent years.

Swayambhu has been produced by Bhuvan and Shreekar of Pixel Studios. Presented as an epic tribute to India’s rich history and timeless glory, the film is set for a worldwide release on February 13, 2026, coinciding with Maha Shivaratri.

