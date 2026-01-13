Icon Star Allu Arjun’s biggest blockbuster hit, Pushpa 2: The Rule, is now ready to rule Japan. The massively successful film created waves at the Indian box office and went on to become a cultural sensation. The film also features a Japanese reference, with Pushpa’s entry fight sequence set in Japan, where Allu Arjun delivers Japanese dialogue fluently.

Pushpa 2: The Rule Japanese Release Date & Allu Arjun’s Visit To Tokyo

Ahead of the grand Japanese release on January 16, superstar Allu Arjun arrived in Tokyo to promote his action entertainer, accompanied by his family. Allu Arjun took to his official Instagram handle and greeted netizens with a lovely picture from Tokyo. The post, featuring the beautiful city skyline, was captioned simply with “Tokyo.”

Pushpa 2: The Rule (Pushpa Kunrin) Theatre Count For Japan

Distributors Geek Pictures and Shochiku have partnered with Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings to bring the Pushpa madness to Japanese screens under the title Pushpa Kunrin. The film is set for a grand release across nearly 250 theatres. As Japanese audiences have shown great love for Indian cinema’s biggest blockbusters in recent times, the makers are confident about the film’s success in Japan.

The record-shattering blockbuster, starring Allu Arjun in the lead, will have Premieres in Japanese theatres on January 15, 2026, under the title Pushpa Kunrin. Directed by Sukumar, the film features iconic music composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Fahadh Faasil plays a police officer, while Rashmika Mandanna stars as the female lead. The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar.

