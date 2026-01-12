March 19 will witness a massive collision in Indian cinema as Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups are set to hit theaters on the same day. Part 1 of Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster movie has already broken all kinds of records during its theatrical run. The sequel is anticipated to be much bigger.

On the other hand, the first teaser for Toxic was recently released, revealing Yash as Raya. The teaser garnered significant attention from the audience, promising a bright future for the movie. Now, the question arises: which film is currently generating the most interest on BookMyShow ahead of its release?

Dhurandhar 2 vs Toxic In BookMyShow

At the time of writing, Dhurandhar Part 2 has around 48K+ interested in BookMyShow. The second installment of Aditya Dhar’s film will be released nationwide on March 19.

Meanwhile, the Kannada film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has already garnered over 319K+ interests in BookMyShow. This means that Yash’s upcoming movie has more people interested in BookMyShow in comparison to Dhurandhar 2.

Toxic is also set for a pan-India release, with simultaneous releases in Kannada, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and English.

These numbers can’t predict which movie will prevail at the box office. However, it certainly shows that a major battle will unfold in Indian cinema on March 19, 2026.

Why Dhurandhar 2 Is Expected To Score Big At The Box Office

Despite the BookMyShow figures, Dhudrandhar 2 is still expected to generate substantial box office numbers. This is partly because its release date was announced following the end of its first installment.

This time, Aditya Dhar and team are set to release part 2 in multiple languages on the same day without any delay, which could boost their box office revenue since day 1. All of this confirms that, despite scoring low at BookMyShow, Dhurandhar 2 is still a major release comparable to Toxic.

