Geetu Mohandas’ period gangster action thriller, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, is enjoying a lot of buzz on social media. The makers introduced us to Yash’s character, Raya, on Thursday. With mind-boggling views within the first 24 hours on YouTube, it has surpassed the first glimpse views of Dhurandhar and every single Indian film. Scroll below for the detailed updates!

Toxic: Introducing Raya creates history in Indian cinema

Within the first 24 hours, Toxic: Introducing Raya has garnered a whopping 48.77 million views on YouTube. It garnered a lot of attention among cine-goers with a staggering 1.1 million likes. We’re very well aware of Yash’s fan following since the massive success of the KGF franchise, and it is showing!

The latest glimpse has surpassed the first-ever video promo, the birthday peek, which garnered 35.9 million views within the first 24 hours on YouTube.

Garners the #1 spot among first glimpses in Indian cinema

The latest glimpse of Toxic has surpassed every single first glimpse in the history of Indian cinema. As most know, it will be released in a direct box office clash with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2. Way before that, Yash’s upcoming film has surpassed the Dhurandhar first glimpse (16.88 million) with almost 189% higher views!

Check out the most-viewed first glimpses of Indian cinema on YouTube within the first 24 hours:

Toxic (Introducing Raya): 48.77 million Toxic (Birthday Peek) – 35.9 million King – 28 million Pushpa 2 (Where Is Pushpa? | Hindi) – 27.67 million Devara – 26.17 million Guntur Kaaram – 20.98 million Kanguva – 20.77 million Pushpa 2 (Where Is Pushpa? | Telugu) – 20.45 million Devara (Hindi) – 18.57 million Dhurandhar – 16.88 million

More about Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups

The ensemble cast also features Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. The period gangster action film is produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. It was simultaneously shot in Kannada and English.

Toxic is slated to hit theatres worldwide on March 19, 2026, coinciding with the festive holidays.

