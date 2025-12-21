Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has been one of the most talked-about upcoming films ever since Rocking Star Yash announced his return to the big screen. Slated for a 2026 release, the film has been keeping fans curious by revealing details one step at a time. After Yash’s striking first look created waves earlier this year, the makers have now dropped the first look of Kiara Advani as Nadia.

Kiara Advani appears in a completely fresh avatar in Toxic, marking an interesting shift in her career. Over the years, she has balanced emotional dramas with big-ticket entertainers, but Nadia seems to push her into a layered character. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film places Kiara in a raw, intense world that looks far removed from her earlier roles.

Kiara’s Look As Nadia: Glamour With Hidden Depth

Kiara’s first look poster is visually striking at first glance. She stands against a colorful, circus-like backdrop, dressed in a glamorous outfit that instantly draws the eye. Her expression carries sadness, pain, and quiet strength, hinting that Nadia’s story is far from cheerful. The contrast between the bright setting and her emotional state suggests a character shaped by loss and inner conflict. It’s clear that Nadia is not just about style—there’s serious substance behind the look.

Director Geetu Mohandas on Kiara’s Performance

Reflecting on Kiara’s portrayal, director Geetu Mohandas said, “Some performances don’t just belong to a film, they redefine an artist. What Kiara created on screen in this film is nothing short of transformative. As a director, I am deeply proud of her and for the performance she has delivered, and for the faith and heart she brought into our shared journey.”

Yash’s Grand Return With Toxic

Four years after redefining box-office history with KGF: Chapter 2, Rocking Star Yash makes his much-awaited return to the big screen with Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, one of the most anticipated films of 2026, generating massive buzz across industries—made even more special as the announcement coincides with the 7th anniversary of KGF, the film that marked the beginning of a cinematic phenomenon.

More About Toxic

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has been filmed simultaneously in English and Kannada, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and several other languages, underscoring its global ambition.

The film assembles a formidable technical team, featuring National Award winner Rajeev Ravi as cinematographer, Ravi Basrur on music, Ujwal Kulkarni handling editing, and TP Abid leading production design. Additionally, Hollywood action director JJ Perry (John Wick) and the National Award-winning duo Anbariv choreographed the film’s high-octane action sequences. Produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic is slated for a grand theatrical release on the long festive weekend of 19th March 2026, coinciding with Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa.

