For Indian audiences, Yash needs no introduction, thanks to the KGF franchise. After KGF Chapter 2 was released in 2022, he hasn’t appeared in any film as a protagonist. Before that, his previous release was KGF Chapter 1 in 2018. So, taking long breaks between projects has become quite normal for him in recent times, unlike in the earlier phase of his career.

Naturally, the ones most affected by this decision are his fans. But when the result of such waiting turns out to be blockbusters like the KGF films, people are willing to wait. With that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of Yash’s films that are likely to happen in the near future, along with possible release dates.

Toxic

Toxic is a stylized period action drama set in Goa, revolving around drug cartels and trafficking. Just like the last two films of his career, Toxic is also a multilingual pan-Indian film, with some even calling it a pan-international venture. Initially, the film was scheduled to release on April 10, 2025, but unfortunately, it has been postponed to March 19, 2026.

Ramayana

This adaptation of Ramayana is a two-part epic, with the films expected to release during the Diwali festival seasons of 2026 and 2027, respectively. Unlike his recent films, here, Yash is not playing the protagonist but the antagonist, Ravana. According to News 24, the shooting for the first part has already been completed, and post-production work is currently underway. The second part is reportedly nearing completion as well, with only the final major fight sequence between Ranbir and Yash left to be filmed. If the report is accurate, Yash will have limited screen time in the first part, but he will play a full-length role in the second part. Ramayana is slated to hit theaters in November 2026.

Untitled Sci-fi Thriller

Tamil filmmaker P. S. Mithran is reportedly collaborating with Yash on a sci-fi thriller, although these rumors have yet to receive official confirmation. According to 123 Telugu, if things go as planned, the film is likely to begin production in early 2026.

KGF 3

After wrapping up his rumored sci-fi thriller with P.S. Mithran, Yash is expected to return to his most iconic role in KGF Chapter 3. Fans are eagerly anticipating the next installment, which promises to continue Rocky’s epic saga with high-octane action, stunning visuals, and larger-than-life sequences. Given the massive success of the first two chapters, expectations are sky-high, with audiences hoping for more jaw-dropping stunts and a gripping storyline.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash boss ceo of India (@yash_boss_ceo_of_india)

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda Set To Tie The Knot After Surprise Engagement? All We Know About Their Rumored Wedding Plans So Far!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News