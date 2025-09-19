Yash and his team have officially wrapped the Mumbai leg of their shooting schedule for Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. The schedule is being hailed as one of the most challenging and large-scale action shoots ever undertaken in Indian cinema. The extensive 45-day routine, set across multiple locations in Mumbai, was executed on an impressive scale and has now officially been completed.

The Mumbai leg was packed with high-intensity action sequences, orchestrated under the expert supervision of Hollywood action director JJ Perry. With this demanding phase behind them, the team has finished a significant portion of the film’s shoot. The production will now move to Bengaluru in the final week of September for its last schedule, bringing Toxic’s filming to a close.

What Did Production Sources Say About The Mumbai Schedule Of Yash’s Toxic?

A source close to the production shared, “The Mumbai schedule was undoubtedly the film’s most challenging and ambitious stretch, featuring some of the biggest and most elaborate action sequences ever attempted in Indian cinema.” They added, “The schedule was a result of a powerful collaboration of cinematic disciplines, blending Geetu Mohandas’s unique storytelling with JJ Perry’s action expertise.”

“Yash brought these distinct worlds of filmmaking together to create something truly unique that will be a treat for the audience,” the source continued. They further shared that the upcoming Bengaluru schedule will focus on several key sequences, after which filming for the movie will officially be complete. “The team has given it their all and is charged up for the final schedule,” the source concluded.

After an intense six-month shoot, Yash and team are returning to Bengaluru, where Toxic’s journey began. With the massive Mumbai schedule officially wrapped on Thursday, September 18, 2025, Yash is now set to travel to London for a series of key meetings focused on forging global partnerships for the film.

More About Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic is being shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, a deliberate move to bridge Indian and international sensibilities and ensure the story resonates authentically across cultures. To extend its reach further, the film will also be dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

The movie aims to be a genre-bending fusion of high-impact spectacle and emotionally grounded storytelling. It brings together the mass appeal of Yash, the distinct creative vision of director Mohandas, and the globally refined action expertise of Hollywood’s JJ Perry. Backed by KVN Productions, this ambitious project is set to deliver a cinematic experience on an epic scale while staying rooted in emotional depth that connects with audiences beyond the explosive visuals.

Jointly produced by Venkat K Narayana’s KVN Productions and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Toxic is set for a worldwide release on March 19, 2026.

