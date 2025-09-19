Kantara: Chapter 1 is one of the highly anticipated releases of the year from Hombale Films. Following the success of the first part, the sequel is indeed the biggest pan-India film that everyone is eagerly looking forward to. Ever since it was announced, the buzz for Rishab Shetty‘s starrer has been massive. The film will be released in the IMAX format, promising it to be a grand spectacle. The makers are leaving no stone unturned to deliver a one-of-a-kind visual experience to the audience.

Kantara: Chapter 1 IMAX Release Announced With Thrilling Poster

Dropping a thrilling poster on Instagram, the makers of Kantara: Chapter 1, Hombale Films, announced the IMAX release of the film. The most-awaited film will hit theaters worldwide on October 2, 2025, as a cinematic experience. The caption read, “From sacred roots, a legend awakens.🔥 Witness #KantaraChapter1 exclusively in @IMAX from OCTOBER 2nd worldwide. A one-of-its-kind cinematic experience awaits you all.”

Following RRR and Pathaan, Kantara: Chapter 1 is the third film to be shot for IMAX. Currently Ramayana is the other film that is being shot for IMAX. With Kantara: Chapter 1, Hombale Films aims to push the limits of Indian cinema once again, offering an immersive experience that blends folklore, faith, and grand storytelling.

DOP Arvind Kashyap On Shooting In IMAX Format

Amidst the rising excitement, the Director of Photography, Arvind Kashyap, shared an interesting anecdote, that a portion of the film has been shot in IMAX and PXL formats. While speaking about the same, he said, “We shot several key portions specifically for IMAX and PXL formats. Watching it on IMAX will be truly unparalleled — a one-of-its-kind cinematic experience.”

Under the Hombale Films banner, Kantara: Chapter 1 is one of the most ambitious projects. The creative team of Kantara: Chapter 1 includes music director B. Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematographer Arvind Kashyap, and production designer Vinesh Banglan, who have all played a big role in shaping the film’s look and emotional impact.

One Of The Biggest War Sequences In Indian Cinema

Hombale Films is going all out to match the legacy of the 2022 blockbuster. The makers have created a massive war sequence with national and international experts, involving over 500 fighters and 3,000 people. It was shot on rugged terrain across a specially built town spread over 25 acres, taking nearly 50 days to complete, making it one of the biggest sequences ever in Indian cinema.

The film is set for a worldwide release on October 2 in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English, bringing the story to audiences across India and beyond while staying true to its cultural roots.

