Rishab Shetty is all set to take audiences back into the world of Kantara with his upcoming film, Kantara Chapter 1. Fans are excited as the prequel promises to explore untold stories from the universe of the 2022 hit. While the makers didn’t reveal much about the plot, viewers eagerly anticipate unveiling the movie’s storyline. Adding to the buzz, a prominent news portal recently shared the synopsis of the Kantara Chapter 1 on its X handle.

Kantara Chapter 1: All About The Speculated Storyline

As per the synopsis shared by entertainment news website Gulte on X, Kantara Chapter 1 is set in 300 CE, when the Kadamba dynasty ruled Banavasi in coastal Karnataka. The movie talks about the origins of the Daiva tradition and ventures into the mystical forests where divine souls awaken.

Rishab Shetty becomes Shiva, a Naga Sadhu who is both mystic and warrior. He is destined to be the bridge between mortals and the divine. The story ensures that paranormal elements, tribal battles, and mystical rituals collide, providing audiences with an in-depth journey into the mythological origins of the Kantara world.

It should be noted that the production has not revealed the official storyline, and details about the plot will be revealed when the film is released on October 2, 2025.

#KantaraChapter1 SYNOPSIS : Long before the events of the 2022 sensation, a legend was born. Set in 300 CE during the reign of the Kadamba dynasty, Kantara: Chapter 1 takes audiences into the mystical forests of Banavasi, where divine spirits awaken and the roots of the Daiva… pic.twitter.com/0tiFLWUGt5 — Gulte (@GulteOfficial) September 13, 2025

More About Kantara Chapter 1

The film is directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Hombale Films. Jayaram, Rakesh Poojari, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah are joining Shetty on the cast. Even before release, Kantara: Chapter 1 is making headlines for its massive business deals.

Reports from 123Telugu suggest that the theatrical rights for the Telugu states have been sold for around 100 crores. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu rights are said to be sealed at 32 crores. This is a huge jump compared to the first film, which made only about 6 crores share in Tamil Nadu.

Adding spice to the drama, the film will clash with Dhanush’s Idli Kadai on release day, making the competition even tougher. Check out the glimpse of Kantara Chapter 1 below:

