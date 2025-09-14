Teja Sajja’s superhero film Mirai has been making waves following its release. The Karthik Ghattamaneni-directed movie combines action, drama, and fantasy and has largely impressed the audience. As the movie continues to entertain moviegoers, the fans are curious about the star cast’s salaries. Surprisingly, it is not leading man Teja Sajja who received the biggest paycheck.

Who Earned The Biggest Paycheck For Teja Sajja’s Mirai?

123Telugu reports that Manchu Manoj earned 3 crore for his role in Mirai. His strong performance as the antagonist has been well-received by the audience. On the other hand, Teja Sajja, who carried the film as the lead superhero, reportedly received about 2 crore.

This is because Teja had already signed the project before the release of HanuMan. At that time, his market value was slightly lower. After the blockbuster run of HanuMan, Teja’s stardom shot up, and his pay is now expected to rise in his upcoming projects.

How Much Did The Rest Of The Cast Make For Mirai?

Mirai‘s supporting cast also walked away with impressive paychecks. The female lead, Ritika Nayak, is said to have been paid about 50 lakhs for her performance. Shriya Saran, who had an important role in the movie, also earned nearly 2 crore. Jagapathi Babu made about 1.5 crore while Jayaram reportedly earned 80 lakhs. However, it is important to note that the producers and actors have not yet provided an official statement on these figures.

Producer TG Viswa Prasad is said to have made Mirai on a budget of nearly 60 crore. Given the hype the movie created and its increasing collections, the film will likely yield tremendous profit to the makers. Overall, in terms of pay, Manchu Manoj definitely made more than Teja Sajja, earning 50% higher than the lead star. However, both actors have benefited in their own ways. It remains to be seen how much the movie will earn by the end of its first week.

