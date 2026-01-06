Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2 was the last big release of Tollywood in 2025, and unfortunately, it failed to make it big and has almost concluded its run. Speaking about the other December releases – Shambhala, Champion, and Eesha have all been unable to score big at the worldwide box office and won’t be making any significant earnings from their current position. So now, it’s the perfect time to look at the top 10 highest-grossing Tollywood films of the year!

Pawan’s OG dominates the list!

Among all big-ticket Telugu releases, Pawan Kalyan’s OG managed to grab the first spot among the top 10 highest-grossing Tollywood films of 2025 at the worldwide box office. It had an epic start, but quickly went downhill due to mixed reactions. Although it was a failure, it earned 294.35 crore gross globally.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam makes an impact with its 250 crore+ sum

Before OG, only Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam managed to cross the milestone of 250 crores globally. Released during the Sankranti festive season, it successfully competed with Game Changer and Daaku Maharaaj, amassing a blockbuster sum of 256.02 crore gross. It holds the second spot among the top Telugu grossers of the year.

Game Changer, Mirai, and Kuberaa in the top 5

The third spot is held by Ram Charan’s Game Changer, which scored 185.06 crore gross. Teja Sajja’s Mirai is in the fourth position with a gross collection of 147.35 crores. Dhanush’s Kuberaa secured the fifth place with a sum of 138.86 crore gross. All other movies scored less than 130 crores. Take a look at the complete list below.

Top 10 highest-grossing Tollywood films of 2025 at the worldwide box office (gross):

OG – 294.35 crores Sankranthiki Vasthunam – 256.02 crores Game Changer – 185.06 crores Mirai – 147.35 crores Kuberaa – 138.86 crores Daaku Maharaaj – 125.75 crores Akhanda 2 – 123.44 crores HIT: The Third Case – 120.54 crores Hari Hara Veera Mallu – 117.4 crores Thandel – 89.45 crores

