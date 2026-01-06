Agastya Nanda’s theatrical debut, Ikkis, is winning praises from all across. The biographical war drama based on the life of Second Lt. Arun Khetarpal was released in theatres on January 1, 2026. In only 5 days, it has recovered 40% of the reported budget. Scroll below for the day 5 box office collection!

Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 5

According to estimates, Ikkis earned 2.05 crores on day 5. Compared to 4.02 crore garnered on the first Friday, it maintained a steady hold with a 49% drop in earnings. Mind you, there are limited screens, since Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar continues to dominate the ticket windows. On Sankranti 2026, The Raja Saab and Jana Nayagan will also take away a chunk of the screen count.

The overall net box office collection comes to 24.10 crores. Including taxes, the gross total has reached 28.43 crores. Agastya Nanda has made a ravishing debut, surpassing his ‘mama’ Abhishek Bachchan, whose first film, Refugee, was an average affair with a lifetime collection of 17.08 crores.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) here:

Day 1 – 7.28 crores

Day 2 – 4.02 crores

Day 3 – 5.05 crores

Day 4 – 5.7 crores

Day 5 – 2.05 crores

Total: 24.10 crores

Ikkis Budget Recovery

Dharmendra co-starrer was made on an estimated budget of 60 crores. In only 5 days, the biographical war drama has recovered 40% of its estimated budget. If it maintains a steady hold, Ikkis could achieve the success tag, since there’s no significant competition until the arrival of Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, and Varun Dhawan’s Border 2 on January 23, 2025.

Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 5 Summary

Budget: 60 crores

India net: 24.10 crores

India gross: 28.43 crores

Budget recovery: 40%

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar Box Office BMS Sales: Creates History For Indian Cinema + Axes Kalki 2898 AD To Record 6th Highest Admissions!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News