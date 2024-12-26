It is not a hidden fact that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Abhishek Bachchan made their Bollywood debut with the 2000 film Refugee, in which they played onscreen lovers. However, did you know that Kareena had almost ‘ruined’ her romantic scene with Abhishek in the movie? The latter also called out the actress for the same when she appeared on the chat show Rendezvous With Simi Garewal. Kareena had revealed to Simi that her first scene in the movie was a romantic one with Simi wherein her character asks him to stay back.

However, Simi Garewal shows a video clip of Abhishek Bachchan hilariously calling out Kareena Kapoor Khan and accusing her of ruining their first romantic scene in Refugee. The video clip had Bachchan saying, “I will never forgive you for ruining me in that scene because I remember the first thing you ever said to me was that AB, this is our first romantic scene together, and how can I fall in love with you? You’re like my brother. JP uncle, how can I do those scenes when I consider him to be my brother?”

Well, it does get awkward when your co-star declares you to be like her brother before filming a romantic scene. Nevertheless, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Abhishek Bachchan shared a magical chemistry in Refugee. The duo also worked later in the 2003 romantic drama Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Abhishek Bachchan shared a warm equation. However, things went downhill between the two after Abhishek and Kareena’s elder sister Karisma Kapoor’s relationship ended. This turned things sour between the two. In a throwback interview with Rajeev Masand, the Jab We Met actress said, “I have always maintained that Abhishek is the first actor with whom I gave my first shot. To me, he holds a very special place in my heart that no actor and no person can ever take. When I look at him, I look at him with pride, joy, and with happiness. It’s sad things went sour.”

Meanwhile, talking about Refugee, it was helmed by JP Dutta. The movie turned out to be the fifth-highest-grossing film of 2000. It also starred Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles.

