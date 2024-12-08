The Abhishek Bachchan starrer I Want To Talk has now ended its theatrical run. The film has emerged as a mega disaster wrapping up below 3 crores. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the movie.

I Want To Talk Box Office Closing Collection

The Abhishek Bachchan starrer has ended its theatrical run with a mere 2.14 crores. The day-wise collection on its 13th day was 0.01 crore. The film remained at lower levels right since its release leaving no hope. The gross collection of the film comes to 2.52 crores.

What Went Wrong With I Want To Talk?

One of the major reasons for I Want To Talk emerging as a box office disaster can also be because of its genre. The film caters to a certain section of the audience since it revolves around a unique subject. With massy and commercial films ruling the roost like Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Pushpa 2, there was little or no chance for the film to survive. The film saw a competition in Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the box office and the result was clearly one-sided. If that was not enough, the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 has now straightaway ended the theatrical run of the film. It can be safely assumed that the Abhishek Bachchan starrer would have received a better response if it would have been released directly at an OTT streaming platform. If the film releases on an OTT platform soon, it might get a more favorable response.

About The Film

Apart from Abhishek Bachchan, I Want To Talk also stars Ahilya Bamroo, Johnny Lever and Jayant Kripalani in pivotal roles. The movie has been directed by Shoojit Sircar. It has been penned by Ritesh Shah.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Ajay Devgn At Box Office: Investment Of 1060 Crores & A Deficit Of 176.65 Crores – A Not-So-Good Post-COVID Phase For Singham Again Actor!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News