The Vikrant Massey starrer The Sabarmati Report witnessed a decent run at the box office, but it is a losing affair now. The movie still needs to recover its budget and is far from the safe zone. Let us look at its box office performance on the 23rd day.

The Sabarmati Report Box Office Day 23

The Vikrant Massey starrer’s day-wise collections have drastically reduced now and have gone below 1 crore. As the film is probably in the last leg of its theatrical run, it has 55 lakhs on its 23rd day. The total India net collection of the movie comes to 33.19 crore. At the same time, the gross collection comes to 39.16 crore. The film is most likely to wrap up under 40 crore. The Pushpa 2 storm has made it more difficult for the film to amp up its collection now.

The Sabarmati Report’s Failed Budget Recovery

The Vikrant Massey starrer will wrap up with a losing verdict since it has been unable to recover its budget. For the unversed, it has been mounted at a budget of 50 crores. With its current India net collection of 33.19 crore, the movie has managed to recover around 66% of its budget. With the day-wise collection of the movie being reduced and Pushpa 2 stealing away all the footfalls, the movie will not be able to recover its budget now. However, despite this, the film did enjoy a little acclaim. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also watched the movie along with his cabinet ministers. He furthermore took to his social media handle to praise the film.

About The Film

Apart from Vikrant Massey, The Sabarmati Report also stars Raashi Khanna and Ridhi Dogra. It has been directed by Dheeraj Sarna. The movie is based on the gruesome death of 59 devotees after the burning of the Sabarmati Express in Godhra in February 2002.

