Kal Ho Naa Ho continued to woo audiences even after spending 14 days in theatres. The re-release edition of the film completed its third weekend yesterday and posted another strong figure at the Indian box office. After earning over 4 crores in the first two weeks, the film went past the 1 crore mark in the last three days, thus staying just behind R Madhavan, Dia Mirza, and Saif Ali Khan’s Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. Keep reading for a detailed report of 17 days!

The generation that watched the classic cult film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan during its original run in 2003 has grown older now, and it’s commendable that the film’s charm is even pleasing younger audiences. It is still being described as fresh, and the viewers are going gaga over the chemistry between the leading trio.

Kal Ho Naa Ho has always had a loyal fan base, and now, when the film has been re-released in theatres, fans are lapping it up. In the opening week, it did a business of 2.02 crores. The second week was bigger than the first, and 2.13 crores were accumulated. Again, the film earned bountifully last weekend, and it went well above 1 crore by earning 1.30 crores.

On day 15, Kal Ho Naa Ho earned 35 lakh. On day 16, there was a jump, and 45 lakh came in. Yesterday, i.e., on day 17, a surge was seen, and 50 lakh were registered. Adding the third weekend’s 1.30 crores to the two-week collection, the total collection of re-release stands at 5.45 crores at the Indian box office after 17 days.

With 5.45 crores already in the kitty, Kal Ho Naa Ho is just 56 lakh away from surpassing Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’s re-release edition. For the unversed, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’s re-run generated 6 crores at the Indian box office.

Kal Ho Naa Ho re-release collection breakdown:

Week 1- 2.02 crores

Week 2- 2.13 crores

Weekend 3- 1.30 crores

Total- 5.45 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Amaran Box Office Collection (32 Days): Scores 1 Crore Footfalls In Tamil Nadu, Closes In On 340 Crore Mark Globally

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News