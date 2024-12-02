Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, wrapped up its fifth weekend yesterday, and once again, we saw good traction generated among the audience. The overall weekend total was affected due to bad weather conditions in Tamil Nadu, but the film still managed to stay above 4 crores at the Indian box office. Globally, it is heading towards the 340 crore mark. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 31 days!

This Diwali has been really good for Indian cinema. From Bollywood, we saw two 200 crore net grossers: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again. From Kollywood, Sivakarthikeyan’s biggie crossed the 200 crore barrier comfortably. It exceeded all expectations and posted a massive total on board, especially from Tamil Nadu.

As per the latest collection update, Amaran has registered a superb 160 crore gross in the home state, Tamil Nadu. In terms of footfalls, it has sold 1 crore tickets in the state, making Sivakarthikeyan the first one to achieve this feat among tier-2 Kollywood actors of the present generation.

During the fifth weekend, Amaran amassed 4.40 crores at the Indian box office, earning 1.10 crores on day 30 (Friday), 1.50 crores on day 31 (Saturday), and 1.80 crores on day 31 (Sunday). Including this, the domestic sum stands at 216.50 crore net. Including taxes, the gross collection stands at 255.47 crores.

In overseas, the Sivakarthikeyan starrer is standing at 82 crore gross, as per the last update. Combining this with the Indian gross, the worldwide box office total stands at a huge 337.47 crore gross after 32 days.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Amaran:

India net- 216.50 crores

India gross- 255.47 crores

Overseas gross- 82 crores

Worldwide gross- 337.47 crores

From here, the film won’t cover much of a distance and will end its journey at around 340 crore gross. On December 5, it premieres on Netflix and even Pushpa 2 is arriving in theatres. So, the Sivakarthikeyan starrer is enjoying its final leg.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

