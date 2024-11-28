After Ayalaan’s failure, Sivakarthikeyan made a solid comeback at the box office. His latest release, Amaran, has emerged as a massive success and is still minting big moolah globally. Yes, the film was expected to earn big, but in reality, it has exceeded all expectations and already crossed the 300 crore mark. The positive impact of such a run is clearly getting reflected in Siva’s upcoming films.

Siva is considered to be in tier 2 among Kollywood actors, but looking at his growth, he’s expected to be in the top league soon. One reason behind it is the increase in his box office pull, not just in India but overseas as well. Another thing is that the makers aren’t hesitating to put big budgets on him, which is rarely seen for actors who aren’t A-listers.

For the unversed, Amaran was made on a budget of 120 crores. With such a cost on the back, there were doubts about its box office returns, but the pull of Sivakarthikeyan and the powerful content made it highly successful. Now, as per the latest reports flowing in, the makers of his upcoming films are ready to sanction budgets more than that of Amaran.

Sivakarthikeyan will next be seen in AR Murugadoss’ biggie, which is reportedly being made on a huge budget. He also has a film with Sudha Kongara, the director of Soorarai Pottru, and the budget is said to be 150 crores or more. This is huge as this cost is higher than Ajith Kumar’s most expensive film.

Ajith Kumar is an A-lister in Kollywood. His most expensive film is Valimai, which was reportedly made on a budget of 125 crores. So, as we can see, Sivakarthikeyan has already surpassed him in terms of budget, which clearly indicates that the makers are already considering the actor a big star. If he manages to be consistent by delivering big-money spinners, he’ll definitely join the top-tier stars of Kollywood.

