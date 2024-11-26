Lovebirds Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are all set to have a winter wedding the next month in December. However, the latest development suggests that the couple will be following the footsteps of Lady Superstar Nayanthara who had also sold her wedding rights to Netflix which was shown in her documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale. Not only this but reportedly Naga and Sobhita have also sold their wedding rights to the OTT streaming giant Netflix.

Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala’s Wedding Streaming Rights Bought By Netflix?

According to a news report in Asianet, Netflix has acquired the digital rights to stream Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding. The deal has been closed at a jaw-dropping 50 crores. However, this development has not been confirmed either by the OTT streaming platform nor the Chaitanya family.

Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Break Nayanthara’s Record

Not only this but Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have beaten Thalaivii Nayanthara by 25 crores by closing this speculated deal with Netflix. According to the reports, the streaming rights for Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara’s wedding for the latter’s documentary was bagged by Netflix for 25 crores. The same was aired on Nayanthara’s documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale. Thus Naga and Sobhita’s wedding streaming rights to the OTT biggie has been sold for 100% higher price than that of the Jawan actress.

About Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s Wedding

Recently, the wedding invite of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala had gone viral which confirmed the date of their special day to be December 4, 2024. Apart from this, the gift basket which went along with their invite also went viral which had some fancy goodies. These included flowers, food packets, a scroll consisting of the invite and a cloth. The couple will be geting married in Hyderabad’s Annapurna Studios. The venue has been chosen as a sentimental value since it was founded by Naga Chaitanya’s grandfather Akkineni Nageshwar Rao. It is also said to be an intimate ceremony which will only have their close family and friends in attendance.

