The Kamal Haasan starrer 1991 Tamil psychological romantic drama Gunaa is all set to re-release on the big screen. Over the years, the movie received a cult status because of its unique storytelling and honest performances. Needless to say, it is nothing less than a treat for all the fans of the superstar who will get to experience the movie soon on the big screen.

Gunaa Plot

The plot of the Kamal Haasan starrer revolves around a man named Gunaa (Kamal Haasan), who has been recently released from the psychiatric hospital. Because of his vulnerable mental health, he is delusional and believes to have a wife who is the avatar of Goddess Abhirami. He meets an heiress, Rohini (Roshini), whom he thinks is his destined wife, and kidnaps her. Despite this, a romance blossoms between the two.

When Will Gunaa Re-Release?

The Kamal Haasan starrer will be released on November 29, 2024. According to a news report in Pinkvilla, the movie was supposed to be re-released on June 21, 2024, but it was stuck in a legal dispute. The Madras High Court stalled the release because of some copyright issues. The ban on the movie’s re-release was lifted in September this year.

About The Movie

When the Kamal Haasan starrer was released back on November 5, 1991, it emerged with an average verdict at the box office despite being critically acclaimed. Gunaa was directed by Santhana Bharathi and also starred Roshini, Rekha, Janagaraj, and SP Balasubrahmanyam. The music was composed by Ilaiyaraaja.

An interesting trivia regarding Gunaa is that it made the location Devil’s Kitchen aka Gunaa Caves located in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu a popular tourist attraction. A major portion of the movie was shot in here. The movie Manjummel Boys was also shot in the same location, especially the song ‘Kanmani Anbodu Kadhalan.’

