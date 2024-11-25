Earlier, reports were doing the rounds that the shooting of the Rishab Shetty directorial and starrer Kantara: Chapter 1 has been stalled after a harrowing bus accident that left some junior artists in the film injured. The reports stated that six junior artists were hospitalized following the accident, which stalled the production of the film. However, now the makers have released a statement on the same wherein they have denied any speculations of the shooting of the movie to be halted.

Kantara: Chapter 1 Junior Accidents Injured

Talking about the accident, according to a news report in PTI, six junior artists from Kantara: Chapter 1 were seriously injured when their bus overturned in the Udipi district. The local police officials revealed that the accident took place near Jadkal on Sunday (November 24). A police official was quoted to reveal, “The incident happened while they were returning to Kollur after completing the shoot at Mudoor in Jadkal. The mini-bus was carrying 20 junior artists when it met with the accident.” The injured artists were rushed to hospitals in Jadkal and Kundapur. A news report in News18 further reported that the six junior artists with some serious injuries were hospitalized at Jadkaal Mahalakshmi Clinic. The police authorities are currently investigating the matter.

Statement By The Kantara: Chapter 1 Makers

However, the makers have denied any rumors of the film’s shooting to be stalled. Their statement read, “The news making rounds is completely false. The Kantara: Chapter 1 team began shooting at 6 AM today, and everything is proceeding as normal. A minor accident occurred 20 kilometres away from the shooting location, involving a local bus carrying some members of the Kantara team. However, no injuries were reported.”

About The Movie

Talking about Kantara: Chapter 1, the movie is the sequel to the 2022 super hit film that was directed by Rishab Shetty and also starred him in the lead role. The makers also released a new poster for the film recently. The film will also star Jayaram and Jisshu Sengupta.

