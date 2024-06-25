The highly anticipated Telugu movie Kalki 2898 AD directed by Nag Ashwin is set for a major theatrical release. This ambitious sci-fi thriller features stars like Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan. The film promises to be a groundbreaking project in Indian cinema. To maintain the excitement the filmmakers are leaving no stone unturned.

Recently, Kantara actor Rishab Shetty joined the Kalki 2898 AD frenzy when he got the chance to meet the massive vehicle named Bujji. Here’s what happened.

Rishab Shetty Meets Bujji

The Kalki 2898 AD team shared a post on Instagram featuring Rishab Shetty, meeting Bujji, the 6-ton vehicle. The post was captioned, “Kalki X Kantara. @rishabshettyofficial gets his hands on Bujji. #Kalki2898AD.”

In the video, the team organized a special event for Rishab in Kundapura in Karnataka. It starts with a warm welcome for Bujji and Rishab accompanied by the traditional dhol music. Rishab then takes Bujji for a drive under the supervision of a guide.

Expressing his excitement Rishab said, “The glimpse in the teaser was enough for me to know the range of Bujji in the film.” He continued, “It was an amazing experience to take Bujji for a spin.” He concluded by wishing the best for the film, saying, “All the best, Bhairavaa and Bujji. ‘Kalki’ is releasing on June 27. Go to the theaters and experience it on the big screen; all the best Prabhas sir.”

More about Kalki 2898 AD

The film features legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan along with Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani and Prabhas. Additionally, notable actors such as Rajendra Prasad, Pasupathy, Saswata Chatterjee, Anna Ben and Chemban Vinod Jose play significant roles.

Produced by C. Aswini Dutt and Vyjayanthi Movies and written and directed by Nag Ashwin, this science fiction epic will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and English on June 27, 2024.

Rishab Shetty’s Upcoming Films

Currently, Rishab Shetty is working on Kantara: Chapter 1, a prequel to Kantara: A Legend where he will reportedly play Lord Shiva. He also has an exciting project named “Rudraprayag” in the pipeline.

