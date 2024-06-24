The pre-release hype is unmatchable for Kalki 2898 AD. The advance booking commenced in limited arenas across the nation last evening and the official website of BookMyShow crashed owing to high demand. Drumrolls, please, because Prabhas starrer has sold the highest tickets within one hour, leaving behind biggies like Dunki, Fighter, Salaar, and others! Scroll below for the exciting update.

As informed a while ago, Nag Ashwin’s directorial has already added 5.11 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) to its kitty via pre-sales. Many theatres nationwide are already witnessing ‘almost full’ shows for day 1. One expected this epic dystopian sci-fi action film to set the box office on fire, but the trend so far is unimaginable!

As per Nishit Shaw, Kalki 2898 AD has sold around 68,000 tickets within a span of one hour on the online ticket-booking platform BookMyShow. This is the highest-ever milestone achieved by a film in its advance booking stage. And mind you, there are biggies like Leo, Tiger 3 and Gadar 2 in the list.

Take a look at the Top 10 Highest numbers of tickets sold on BookMyShow within 1 hour below:

Jawan: 86,000 Leo: 83,000 Animal: 80,000 Kalki 2898 AD: 68,000 (Advance Bookings) Tiger 3: 66,000 Gadar 2: 63,000 Salaar: 55,000 Fighter: 46,000 Dunki: 31,000 Shaitaan: 29,000

It is also to be noted that the advance booking hasn’t fully commenced for Kalki 2898 AD. Pre-sales are yet to begin in some of the main markets, but Prabhas starrer is only 21% below Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which enjoyed massive hype after the early reviews. One cannot even call this a silence before the storm because this Prabhas starrer is roaring loudly!

Apart from Prabhas, the film stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Brahmanandam, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani in crucial roles. Two trailers have been released so far, and both have been very well received by the audience.

Kalki 2898 AD releases in theatres worldwide on June 27, 2024.

