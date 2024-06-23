Telugu actor Nani has been one of the most promising actors in recent times with a bankable market at the box office. Nani’s recent film Hi Nanna is not only a blockbuster hit at the box office, but also has done well on the OTT platforms too after releasing in multiple languages with English subtitles. Netizens have praised Nani’s performance in this film and even called him the true ‘Natural Star.’

Nani is currently shooting for Saripodha Sanivaaram directed by Vivek Athreya and produced by DVV Danayya of RRR fame. The makers announced one more film with Nani on his birthday. While everything seemed to have been in place, reports suggested that the film got shelved. A trusted source has even confirmed that the film has not material due to budget issues. “The remuneration of Nani is something that was not falling in place, and it was increasing the budget the producer had in mind for the film. Two other production houses came forward to take over the film, but it did not materialize for various reasons,” said the source.

On the other hand, the second film that fans of Nani and all the movie lovers had huge expectations for was Yellamma. The film was to be directed by Venu Yeldandi who scored a blockbuster hit with Balagam. Dil Raju was to produce this film for which Venu and his team have been working for over a year. It is said that the story of this film is pretty similar to another film that Nani has already committed to and to avoid repetition, Dil Raju has asked the director to work on a different story.

Nani has more than five films in the pipeline and one is ready for release. But unfortunately, in the last two months, two back-to-back projects of Nani have been shelved and this is such a disappointment to all his fans who had huge expectations regarding both the films.

Saripodha Sanivaaram is slated for release on August 29, but the film is likely to be postponed to September.

