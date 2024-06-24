Advance bookings have commenced for Kalki 2898 AD, and the high demand led to BookMyShow’s official website crashing. Yes, you heard that right! Prabhas and Nag Ashwin’s collaboration is hinting at a blockbuster. Three days to go, but there are already many ‘almost full’ shows nationwide. Scroll below for the latest box office updates!

Before India, pre-release sales had begun in North America. The epic dystopian science-fiction action film is competing with SS Rajamouli’s directorial RRR in the US/Canada markets. And it is highly likely to break records and achieve new milestones, which is another event to look forward to.

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Day 1 Pre-Sales

Coming back to India, advance booking has been initiated in the South, and limited arenas across the nation. Data provided by Sacnilk shows as many as 121 out of 244 ‘almost full’ shows in Hyderabad. Prabhas starrer is also showing a fantastic trend in Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Chennai, among other leading arenas.

As per the latest update flowing in, Kalki 2898 AD has added 5.15 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) on day 1 via advance booking. It is to be noted that the big release is still 3 days away. The graph usually witnesses an exponential growth in the last 48 hours. However, given the current trend, this Nag Ashwin directorial will surely achieve new heights with its opening collections at the box office.

Around 1.81 lakhs+ tickets have already been sold across the nation. Only time will tell how many more surprises Kalki 2898 AD has in store for us!

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Deepika Padukone stars as the leading lady alongside Prabhas. Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, Kamal Haasan and Brahmanandam will also be seen in pivotal roles.

Kalki 2898 AD will hit the theatres on June 27, 2024 worldwide. It will be available in Telugu and Hindi, along with dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and English.

