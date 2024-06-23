Kalki 2898 AD is a crucial film, not only for Nag Ashwin but also for its star cast. Deepika Padukone aims to score 1000 crores+ and become the only actress to do so in the post-pandemic phase. Not only Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan but even Disha Patani is hoping to score a box office success after years. Scroll below for all the details!

Disha rose to prominence with her promising act in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016). But it would be safe to say that the game-changer in her career was Tiger Shroff led Baaghi 2 (2018). Ever since the actress has been a part of as many as six biggies but is yet to achieve another hit affair at the box office!

After Baaghi 2, Disha Patani starred as the female lead in Malang (2020) opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. The film created a lot of anticipation among viewers, especially because of the sizzling chemistry of the leading pair and the chartbuster jukebox. The action thriller was a hit among the masses, but at the box office, it was only an average affair with collections of 59.04 crores.

Disha Patani then returned to the big screens with Ek Villain Returns alongside Tara Sutaria, John Abraham, and Arjun Kapoor. The audience couldn’t relate to the Mohit Suri directorial, which became a ‘losing’ affair at the box office with lifetime collections of 41.49 crores.

In 2024, she faced another disappointment with Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha, another losing affair with total earnings of only 33 crores.

It is to be noted that Baaghi 2 was a super-hit, but it has been six years that Disha Patani has tasted success at the box office.

Kalki 2898 AD is mounted on a staggering budget of 600 crores and is one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. The advance booking trends in North America hint that many milestones will be achieved in its theatrical run. But only time will tell if it manages to recover its budget and go way past to become a success.

PS: Bharat and Baaghi 3 have not been considered in this list since Disha Patani had a cameo and special appearance, respectively. Radhe, on the other hand, was released on Zee5.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

